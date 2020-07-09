Uplay+ offers a 7-day free trial to its more than 100 game library through July For a limited time, you can get a free trial to Uplay+, which includes access to more than 100 games in the Uplay library.

With Xbox Games Pass giving players a premium way to access a growing library of games for a simple subscription cost, it’s a major win for both players and Microsoft. Ubisoft has been chasing that popularity with a program of its own in Uplay+, which offers over 100 games from the Ubisoft library, similarly, through a subscription. To further entice players to give it a try, Ubisoft is offering a free seven-day trial to Uplay+ until the end of July.

Ubisoft began the free trial program for Uplay+ on the program’s corner of the Ubisoft website on July 7, 2020. From then until July 27, 2020, players can get a free trial of Uplay+ to access all of the available 100+ game library for seven days. The Uplay+ subscription is normally $15 a month, so it’s a good opportunity to get a feel for the program without paying that cost for it, plus you get access to a library that features most of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy, Rayman, and other Ubisoft franchises.

Play 100+ PC games for free with 7-day free trial on UPLAY+ subscription service. Offer available on https://t.co/RzNaQkIWjY for new and returning subscribers from July 7 to July 27.



FAQ here:https://t.co/g6UmiptNcI pic.twitter.com/cbJJSgCfFn — Ubisoft Uplay (@UbisoftUplay) July 7, 2020

Uplay+ is currently only available on PC through the Uplay storefront, but it’s arguably a solid deal for what it offers. It was always clearly meant to be a program comparable to that of Xbox Game Pass, and as such, offers a wealth of franchises that anyone should be able to find something to play. With Ubisoft Forward coming this weekend on July 12, 2020, we could also possibly see some news for Uplay+ in addition to other Ubisoft game reveals and announcements. Just don’t worry about Watch Dogs 2 through Uplay+, you can actually get that whole game for free to keep during Ubisoft Forward as well.

Be sure to check out the whole list of games on the Uplay+ library before you jump into the free trial and see what they have for you before the free trial offer ends on July 27.