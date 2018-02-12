Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge revealed as a new 2D TMNT beat'em-up
Dotemu and Tribute Games have teamed up with Nickelodeon to bring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles back to the golden era of arcades with an all-new co-op beat'em-up.
With the recent launch of Mercenary King: Reloaded Edition we had a chance to chat with Tribute Games' Co-Founder Jean-François Major.
Tribute Games has updated its 2014 run-and-gun shooter and is bringing it to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation Vita for the first time.
Tap into your inner Ninja in Tribute Games' latest title.
Mercenary Kings launched on PS4 as a free game in PlayStation Plus' Instant Game Collection. Why would developer Tribute Games give away their...
Tribute Games, the studio behind Mercenary Kings, has revealed a new trailer for its upcoming game Curses 'N Chaos.
We quite enjoyed Mercenary Kings, calling it "a charming retro throwback" in our review. While it's currently available on PC and PS4, it's moving to the handheld platform where every indie game seemingly ends up: Vita.
Mercenary Kings offers great retro-style shooting fun for the PS4, alone or with friends.
Mercenary Kings is releasing on PC on March 25, and then going to the PlayStation 4 on April 1, Tribute games has announced.
Tribute Games has announced it is pushing Mercenary Kings to early 2014, in an effort to polish the sound, localization, and multiplayer.