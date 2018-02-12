New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Tribute Games

Mercenary Kings & Curses 'n Chaos coming to Vita

We quite enjoyed Mercenary Kings, calling it "a charming retro throwback" in our review. While it's currently available on PC and PS4, it's moving to the handheld platform where every indie game seemingly ends up: Vita.

