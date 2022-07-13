TMNT: Shredder's Revenge sold over 1 million copies launch week Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge saw over 1 million purchases in its first week as players clamored for new TMNT beat-'em-up goodness.

At this point, we feel it hardly needs to be said that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a great game. The music, fighting, art style, and ability to go drop-in-drop-out co-op on both online and local play make it an impeccable brawling package. That said, it looks like players around the world were in agreement with us, too. Dotemu has reported that TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge was able to sell over one million copies within the first week of its launch.

Dotemu took a well-deserved victory lap with TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’s 1 million copy sales milestone via the company Twitter on July 13, 2022. According to a press release that went out alongside the announcement, Dotemu and developer Tribute Games thanked fans and Nickelodeon (who owns the IP rights for TMNT) for their passion and excitement for the game.

Love for TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is well-deserved as the game rolls past one million units in sales, allowing players to explore a revamped style of classic TMNT arcade beat-'em-ups.

Source: Dotemu

“TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is the game I dreamed of working on ever since I began watching the original cartoon and funneling coins into the TMNT arcade cabinets as a kid,” Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert said. “We are immensely grateful to Nickelodeon for the opportunity to honor an era of TMNT that profoundly impacted the lives of everyone at Dotemu, and to our friends at Tribute Games for expertly capturing the classic thrill of the Turtles’ battles with the Foot Clan in a new experience that feels completely fresh and exciting to play.”

Tribute Games shared wholeheartedly in the enthusiasm over TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge crossing the 1 million sale mark:

“Tribute Games set out to make the ultimate celebration of a chapter in TMNT history that means the world to us, and it’s been wonderful to watch the accessible fun of beat-em-ups resonate with longtime fans and genre newcomers alike,” Tribute Games Co-Founder Jean-Francois Major added. “We’re thankful for all of the support and encouragement the passionate TMNT community has shown us since the reveal of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and we look forward to watching players continue to discover the easter eggs we’ve hidden throughout the game while chaining together some bodacious combos.”

Indeed, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was a certified banger in our review, rising up as one of our favorite games of 2022 so far. We’re hardly alone either. Between the likes of Metacritic and Steam reviews, critics and players alike have agreed that Shredder’s Revenge is an absolute blast.

With leads at Dotemu and Tribute Games having previously said DLC for Shredder’s Revenge may be up to how well the game does, we hope they’re listening loud and clear. The game is fantastic and further content for Shredder’s Revenge can only make a great thing better. That said, for now, Shacknews shares in the celebration and congratulates Dotemu and Tribute Games on a milestone well achieved.