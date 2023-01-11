Dotemu & Netflix Games bring TMNT: Shredder's Revenge to mobile devices Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge launched on iOS and Android, but you can only check it out if you have a Netflix subscription.

Some surprising news came out of Netflix Games this week. Apparently, it’s been talking with Dotemu and has expanded its offering of games with the highly-applauded Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge… on mobile! The impeccable TMNT brawler has come to iOS and Android devices, but you’ll have to have a Netflix subscription if you want to play.

Netflix and Dotemu announced the surprise launch of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on mobile via their respective Twitters. The game is available now via the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android devices. You can download it if you want, but once you’re in the game, you’ll have to have a Netflix subscription on hand to log in and actually play. Even so, it’s free to Netflix subscribers alongside Netflix’s growing library of mobile titles, which now include Into the Breach, Moonlighter, The Queen’s Gambit Chess, and much more.

This is arguably one of the higher profile releases to come out of Netflix Games since the streaming company launched its gaming branch in November 2021. The division has quite a few games available already to Netflix subscribers (and plenty more on the way), but nothing has been quite on the level of a launch like Shredder’s Revenge, which was highly reviewed here at Shacknews and took home quite a few 2022 Shacknews Awards, including Best Comeback and Best Co-Op game of 2022.

It's a bit of a shame that the only way to play TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on mobile is with a Netflix subscription, but if you have one, it seems you’re good to go! Stay tuned for more news out of Netflix and its games division as updates become available.