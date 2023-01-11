Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dotemu & Netflix Games bring TMNT: Shredder's Revenge to mobile devices

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge launched on iOS and Android, but you can only check it out if you have a Netflix subscription.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Dotemu
3

Some surprising news came out of Netflix Games this week. Apparently, it’s been talking with Dotemu and has expanded its offering of games with the highly-applauded Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge… on mobile! The impeccable TMNT brawler has come to iOS and Android devices, but you’ll have to have a Netflix subscription if you want to play.

Netflix and Dotemu announced the surprise launch of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on mobile via their respective Twitters. The game is available now via the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android devices. You can download it if you want, but once you’re in the game, you’ll have to have a Netflix subscription on hand to log in and actually play. Even so, it’s free to Netflix subscribers alongside Netflix’s growing library of mobile titles, which now include Into the Breach, Moonlighter, The Queen’s Gambit Chess, and much more.

Dotemu's tweet about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge's mobile release on iOS and Android.
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is available on iOS and Android now for free if you have a Netflix subscription.
Source: Twitter

This is arguably one of the higher profile releases to come out of Netflix Games since the streaming company launched its gaming branch in November 2021. The division has quite a few games available already to Netflix subscribers (and plenty more on the way), but nothing has been quite on the level of a launch like Shredder’s Revenge, which was highly reviewed here at Shacknews and took home quite a few 2022 Shacknews Awards, including Best Comeback and Best Co-Op game of 2022.

It's a bit of a shame that the only way to play TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on mobile is with a Netflix subscription, but if you have one, it seems you’re good to go! Stay tuned for more news out of Netflix and its games division as updates become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola