Netflix (NFLX) has around 55 games in development

It’s been around a year since Netflix (NFLX) launched its relatively new games division with a focus on creating and launching games related to IP on the streaming platform. However, while Netflix is happy with the rollout of Netflix Games so far, it has a lot of irons in the fire for the foreseeable future. During its Q3 2022 earnings results, Netflix revealed that it has around 55 games in development under the Netflix Games label.

This stat was revealed deep in the Netflix Q3 2022 earnings results report that was released on October 18, 2022. According to Netflix, it has thus far been pleased with the move into the gaming space, featuring around 35 games currently on offer. However, it has plans to more than double that over the next few years.

“With 55 more games in development, including more games based on Netflix IP, we’re focused in the next few years on creating hit games that will take our game initiative to the next level,” Netflix said in its earnings results.

Netflix Games launched back in November 2021, coming to Android devices as Netflix focused its attention on games and experiences related on Netflix-exclusive IP such as Stranger Things and Queen’s Gambit. Moreover, Netflix quickly picked up Oxenfree developers Night School Studio to bolster its games division with an anticipated title in Oxenfree 2. Though the latter has been delayed, Netflix Games seems to have a lot coming down the pipeline in the years ahead.

