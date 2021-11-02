New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Netflix Games launches on Android devices tomorrow

Netflix will begin rolling out video games to mobile devices this week.
Donovan Erskine
1

This summer, Netflix confirmed that it would be publishing a series of video games on mobile devices in a move to further diversify its content offerings. Previously overseeing the development of the Stranger Things 3 video game, Netflix’s gaming branch will be made for mobile devices. Now, we know exactly when we’ll get our first chance to play them, as Netflix has announced that Netflix Games will launch tomorrow for Android devices.

Netflix announced the release date for Netflix Games in a Tweet earlier today. The games will be available starting on November 3, 2021 for Android devices, with plans to come to iOS in the future. Netflix Games will be a part of the mobile app, and will feature “no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases.”

At launch, Netflix subscribers will be able to play Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up, and Card Blast. This is just the first step in what will likely be a big foray into gaming for Netflix. Back in September, the streaming company acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio. We’ll likely hear about future titles based on other popular Netflix properties.

Netflix Games officially launches for Android devices on November 3, 2021. iOS users will have to wait a little bit longer before getting to experience the content. With world renown series like Squid Game under its belt, the possibilities are nearly endless for what Netflix can do with its gaming division down the road. Be sure to bookmark our Netflix Games topic page for any future updates from the publisher.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

