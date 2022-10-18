Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Netflix (NFLX) will roll out new account sharing & profile transfer options in early 2023

Netflix has detailed its latest plan to get account sharers on their own accounts.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

Netflix has been trying to deter people from sharing their accounts with their friends almost for as long as the company has been in existence. During Tuesday's Q3 2022 earnings report, the company outlined its latest efforts to try and get sharers on their own plans by making the transition slightly easier.

"We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023," reads the Netflix Letter to Shareholders that released with the Q3 2022 earnings report. "After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts ('extra member'), if they want to pay for family or friends. In countries with our lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular."

Netflix has begun making efforts to combat password sharing throughout the year. The experiment was detailed earlier this year with the company testing out its new policies in Peru, Chile, and Costa Rica. It did not go well, as the efforts led to confusion and a large number of subscription cancellations.

The company previously detailed how its account sharing will work on the Netflix website. The end goal for Netflix appears to be a world where people don't share passwords at all and this latest approach looks to be a step in at least making that transition painless. Still, it's unknown how Netflix can actually go about enforcing this idea effectively. Those details may be coming another day.

Netflix (NFLX) earnings on October 18, 2022

Source: Yahoo! Finance

For now, it's been a good day for Netflix in terms of finances and its Q3 2022 earnings. We're continuing to peruse today's earnings reports for additional news, so keep it on Shacknews for any further updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola