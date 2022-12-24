Shacknews Best Comeback of 2022 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Anyone that grew up in the 80s or 90s will have fond memories of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Whether you were rushing home from school or enjoy some extracurricular activities during college, watching the turtles was a top priority. We all have our favorites, and then the video games arrived and we got to play as our favorites. There have been a lot of TMNT games throughout the years, but 2022 saw a resurgence in the franchise like never before.

The comeback of the boys started back in June with one of the best games this year: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Launching across multiple platforms, the game offered players an opportunity to play as a variety of characters, including the supporting cast. More than that, it offered 6-player co-op which made the beat ‘em up even more chaotic and hilarious.

Cut to August and fans of the original games got the ultimate dose with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Packed with thirteen titles that were developed by Konami, the collection grants players a trip back in time while offering modern tweaks. There are guides, rewinds, and save points to help newcomers (and those whose ninja skills may have faded), online play in a few of the games, and a comprehensive assortment of extras including behind-the-scenes assets, original boxes and manuals, concept art, and heaps more.

For those that grew up consuming TMNT, 2022 has been a tremendous offering of games that will ignite the excitement of even the most nostalgia-resistant player. The choice was clear this year. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have won the Shacknews Best Comeback of 2022.

Check out our Year of the Games: 2022 article to see all of the other Shacknews Awards that have been announced so far.