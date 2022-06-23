Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge gameplay with Turtles in Time and Arcade soundtracks swapped in

Enjoy a pizza slice of tasty nostalgia blended with action-packed gameplay from TMNT: Shredder's Revenge.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
2

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, has been a huge success following its release on June 16. While the team here at Shacknews have all been thoroughly enjoying the game over the past week, it’s also made us nostalgic for some of the retro TMNT games we grew up with.

To blend the best of both TMNT worlds together, new and old, our own Greg Burke recently uploaded a series of videos showcasing gameplay from each level of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. Not only can you enjoy gameplay footage from TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge in these videos, you can also enjoy it to music from previous TMNT games like Turtles in Time!

There are some fantastic tunes on offer in the playlist, with plenty to look at while you listen as the new TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is nothing short of visually delightful. If you want to avoid potential spoilers for levels that pop up later on in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge you can certainly do that, with the playlist starting with the very first level of the game and preceding from there.

Or if you’ve already beaten the game, the playlist is a great watch all the way through, especially if you want to kick back and soak up some good ol’ Ninja Turtles. So if you’re a TMNT fan, check out the playlist over on the Shacknews YouTube channel.

For more on TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, also be sure to read through our full review of the game, where we give it high, but also well-deserved, praise. And if you aren’t already, make sure you’re subscribed to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels to stay up-to-date on all the latest gaming content that we post.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

