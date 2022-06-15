Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge has not entirely ruled out DLC

Work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is complete. Or is it?
Ozzie Mejia
2

One of the most anticipated games of this year is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, which is set to release this coming Thursday. It's a complete package containing a full-blown arcade campaign, seven playable characters, and six-player multiplayer. But, is this really the end of the road for Shredder's Revenge? The answer is "Yes, yes it is." Or is it? Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert notes that there are no current plans for Shredder's Revenge DLC, but have not closed the door to the idea entirely.

TMNT Shredder's Revenge DLC

"There won’t be alternative costumes at launch and we don’t have DLC plans so far, but we never said 'never,'" Imbert said on Twitter in response to an IGN article. "It will depend on many factors like the game's reception and the ideas/feedback that the awesome community will send us."

IGN had previously reported that Tribute Games had no plans to create any DLC for Shredder's Revenge. That is true to an extent, as narrative designer Yannick Belzil stated on the Xbox Expansion Pass show that the team will not offer alternate costumes. However, Imbert's response indicates that while there are no plans at the moment, more substantial DLC could come down the road.

It certainly wouldn't be unprecedented for publisher Dotemu. Remember that Streets of Rage 4 was a complete package at launch, but one that the team revisted later for the Mr. X Nightmare DLC. Tribute could take a similar route, adding new game modes and playable characters. As Imbert noted, it all depends on user feedback and players' imaginations.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is set to release this Thursday, June 16. It's unsurprisingly fantastic. It'll be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Xbox Game Pass users can pick it up on Xbox at no extra charge.

