TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC brings Usagi Yojimbo this year Usagi Yojimbo will be playable in the new DLC, and we're also getting a new game mode when Dimension Shellshock launches later in 2023.

Dotemu and Tribute Games knocked it out of the park when it launched Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge in 2022, but a year later, it seems we can expect even more goods coming to the game. They just announced the Dimension Shellshock DLC for Shredder’s Revenge, and it will bring the much-beloved Usagi Yojimbo in as a playable character alongside a new game mode.

Dotemu unveiled the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC via the Dotemu Twitter on June 7, 2023. According to the announcement, the Dimension Shellshock DLC is expected to launch on all platforms on which Shredder’s Revenge is available later this year. The marquee addition is Usagi Yojimbo, the anthropomorphized samurai rabbit. He will join the playable roster in Dimension Shellshock.

In addition to Usagi, it looks like there will be other new features in Dimension Shellshock. A new game mode has been teased. It looks like players will be jumping between dimensions to new locations to battle waves of Foot Clan ninja. There also appear to be new enemies in store for the battle ahead, including ninja with technology grafted onto them. Finally, it seems we’ll be getting new color cosmetics for the existing characters, paying homage to some of their appearances and color schemes throughout comics, movies, and TV.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was a blast, and one of our favorite games of 2022. Dimension Shellshock looks like it’s going to be much more of what we love. As we await more details and a concrete release date, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.