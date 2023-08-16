TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC gets August release date & character reveal The ninja warrior Karai will be joining Usagi Yojimbo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge when the Dimension Shellshock DLC launches this month.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was already a stellar package, but Dotemu and Tribute Games are preparing to make it even sweater with the Dimension Shellshock DLC, and now we know when it’s coming. The Dimension Shellshock DLC not only got a release date on all available platforms, but we also got the reveal of a new playable character. Former villain and anti-hero-turned-hero Karai is coming to the roster.

Dotemu shared the latest trailer for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC on August 16, 2023. The latest trailer officially confirmed an August 31, 2023 release date for the DLC on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That wasn’t all. We also got the reveal of Karai, a ninja styled in Foot Clan combat. She’ll be bringing her fierce skills and knowledge of the enemy to the Shredder’s Revenge roster alongside the previously revealed Usagi Yojimbo.

Karai has an interesting history in TMNT lore. She once believed that Shredder was her biological father and served the Foot Clan as an enemy to the Turtles. However, she would eventually come to find that Shredder lied to her and it was, in fact, Master Splinter (back when he was human) that was her father. Karai has bounced around between enemy, anti-hero, and ally in TMNT lore, but she’s looking like a stellar addition to the roster in Shredder’s Revenge.

Between her and Usagi, the new music and Survival Mode, and the ability to temporarily play as Bosses, Dimension Shellshock is looking like a fantastic addition to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and with the release date set at the end of this month, we’ll look forward to sharing more coverage when it comes out.