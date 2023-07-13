TMNT: Shredder's Revenge lets you play as bosses in new Survival Mode The Dimension Shellshock DLC for Shredder's Revenge adds Survival Mode and Usagi Yojimbo.

Last month, Dotemu pleasantly surprised TMNT fans with the announcement of the Dimension Shellshock DLC for Shredder’s Revenge. At the time, the publisher confirmed that the DLC would add samurai rabbit Usagi Yojimbo as a playable character, but also teased the addition of a new game mode. It’s now been revealed that Survival Mode is the newest way to play TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and it’ll let you transform into bosses from the game.

Dotemu revealed the details of Survival Mode in a new gameplay trailer. It shows the turtles fighting alongside newcomer Usagi Yojimbo against waves of enemies across dimensions. This is our first look at Survival Mode, which adds new levels to explore and enemies to do battle with. In this mode, players can collect crystals, upgrade their characters, and discover perks that provide gameplay bonuses. For example, the Healthy Living perk provides 3 HP at the start of every wave, but prevents Party Pizza from appearing.

Arguably the most notable feature teased in the trailer is the ability to transform into bosses from the main game. In one sequence, we see players transform into Bebop, Rocksteady, and Shredder himself. It’s unclear how the transformation ability will work, but it’s likely tied into the new features added within Survival Mode.

There is no current release date for the Dimension Shellshock DLC, which was first announced back in June. That said, we expect Dotemu to share those details sooner rather than later. It’ll hopefully be an exciting return to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, a game that ranked quite highly in our top ten games of 2022.