The Last of Us TV series coming to HBO from Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann
Chernobyl miniseries writer Mazin and Naughty Dog VP and Last of Us Director Druckmann have partnered with HBO to create a new adaptation of the original game.
Greg Burke is back to count down some video games. Please take a look.
After finishing Until Dawn, the stream team is going to attempt a run through Naughty Dog's zombie apocalypse.
Keep an eye out for goodies coming ahead of the game's launch soon.
The creative team behind one of Sony’s biggest franchises took the time to speak on the development of one of the hottest games of E3 2018.
Naughty Dog is cranking up the hype train for The Last of Us Part II with the fourth Outbreak Day.
After 15 years and rising up the ranks from a programming position, Christophe Balestra is retiring from the acclaimed studio.
A decent into the uncanny valley.
Ellie's tattoo, the return of Firefly, and Joel as a possible ghost? Strap in, folks. There's a lot to take in here.
Joel and Ellie are back at it again.