Annie Wersching, who portrayed Tess in The Last of Us games, passes away at 45 The actress played in a number of other roles on major television, including 24, The Rookie, and Star Trek: Picard.

Tragedy was felt through the TV and games community this weekend as a talented star was taken from us. Annie Wersching, who played prominent roles in shows like 24 and Star Trek: Picard, passed away after a long bout with cancer. She was 45 years old. Many will recognize as the actress who voiced and portrayed Tess in video game versions of The Last of Us Part 1.

Wersching’s passing was reported over the weekend by her publicist to outlets such as Deadline. She reportedly passed on January 29, 2023. One of her first breakout roles in Television was in 2007, portraying Amelia Joffe on the General Hospital TV series. She would go on to play Renee Walker in 24, as well as characters on The Vampire Diaries, Runaways, Extant, Timeless, and The Rookie. One of her last prominent roles, even after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, was portraying the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard, as well as reprising her role as Tess in The Last of Us Part 1.

Anna Wersching portrayed Tess in The Last of Us games, giving a strong and emotional performance as Joel's smuggling partner and making her character a favorite among fans.

Source: PlayStation Studios

Wersching is survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, as well as her children, Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie. Full issued a statement on Wersching’s passing over the weekend:

There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall. As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’

Many will agree that Tess was a phenomenal character in The Last of Us, and one that fans demanded Naughty Dog and Sony Pictures Television get right as they adapted it to the HBO Max TV series. That was in large part because of the strength and passion Annie Wersching brought to the character. Shacknews honors Wersching for her amazing portrayal and wishes her and her family comfort and best wishes in this difficult time.