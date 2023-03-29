Naughty Dog releases v1.0.1.5 hotfix for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC The hotfix targets stability and performance issues for The Last of Us Part 1's PC port.

One of PlayStation’s most celebrated video games came to PC for the first time ever with the release of The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam and the Epic Games Store this week. This port of the 2022 remake of the 2013 classic launched with some significant performance and stability issues, with countless users reporting crashes, issues with shaders, and more. Naughty Dog addressed those concerns, and now a hotfix has been released for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC.

The patch notes for The Last of Us Part 1 v1.0.1.5 were posted to the Naughty Dog feedback website earlier today. The patch notes are quite brief, but target the biggest issues plaguing the experience on PC platforms.



Source: Naughty Dog

Fixed several performance & hitch related issues impacting some users.

Note: Additional improvements and investigations based on user feedback are underway.

Added extra crash diagnostic information to assist in investigating shader building related crashes and other common reported stability issues.

While it doesn’t fix everything, the developer states that it is “closely watching player reports and actively working on a patch with more bug fixes.” While Naughty Dog was the studio behind The Last of Us Part 1, Iron Galaxy handled the PC port. The studio has a deep history of porting popular console games to PC.

The launch of The Last of Us Part 1 came less than a month after the first season of its live-action adaptation on HBO Max concluded. As for what’s next in the franchise, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has stated that the studio will have more details to share on its The Last of Us multiplayer game later this year. As we await future updates for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, stay with us here on Shacknews.