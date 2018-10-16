Play The Elder Scrolls Online for free this week
If you're still looking for a reason to try The Elder Scrolls Online, you can jump in for free.
The latest class to make its way into The Elder Scrolls Online is the formidable Necromancer.
The Elder Scrolls Online is finally getting some dragons as well as the highly-anticipated Necromancer class in the upcoming Elsweyr expansion.
The upcoming Elder Scrolls Online: Wrathstone has now been dated for its PC and console debut.
Bethesda is hosting a stream to celebrate and reveal the upcoming Elder Scrolls Online expansion and there are prizes to win.
Double, double, toil and trouble.
Shacknews gets the scoop on the latest Elder Scrolls: Online Update 20 and Murkmire details straight from the game's creative director.
Fans of Bethesda's hit MMO The Elder Scrolls Online have two new DLC packs to look forward to.
The Summerset Isles haven't been seen in an Elder Scrolls game since 1994, but it's the setting of the latest Elder Scrolls Online expansion, which goes live today.
Explore the High Elves' gorgeous home in the newest expansion for the Elder Scrolls MMORPG.