Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 5: The Elder Scrolls Online turns 10

It's a time for celebration in The Elder Scrolls Online. It's been a whole decade of MMORPG action from Bethesda. For those who have never experienced it, Bethesda is offering a free weekend over on Steam. Jump in and enjoy what the base game has to offer, then maybe think about picking up the game's latest expansion. Steam also has some fine deals on some of the latest hits, like Lies of P, Sea of Stars, and more.
Elsewhere, the Battle.net Spring Sale is wrapping up, the Humble Store is getting into some Explosive Action, and the Ubisoft Store has premium editions of various games on sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $44.99 (35% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - $14.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.98 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Spring Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - FREE until 4/11
- Thief - FREE until 4/11
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- 1971: Indian Naval Front - $7.49 (75% off)
Fanatical
Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $36.74 (27% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition [Steam] - $5.59 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.87 (35% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
Gamersgate
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $24.37 (51% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $8.92 (47% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.41 (79% off)
GamesPlanet
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando [Steam] - $2.26 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/10)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Terra Nil - $18.74 (25% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $5.99 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $1.18 (83% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- The Thaumaturge [Steam] - $27.99 (20% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom - $14.03 (72% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Metal Hellsinger [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Victoria 3, The Callisto Protocol, Humankind Definitive Edition, Fashion Police Squad, Terraformers, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, Coromon, and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $18 or more to get Ultrakill, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Deadlink, Prodeus, Quake 2, and Postal: Brain Damaged Connoisseur Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $9 or more to get Forewarned, Demonologist, Devour, and Escape the Backrooms. Pay $17 or more to also receive Ad Infinitum, The Quarry, My Friendly Neighborhood, and Amnesia: The Bunker. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Earth Defense Fore 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair. Pay $5 to also receive Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver the Shooter. Pay $12 or more to also receive 18 Earth Defense Force 4.1 DLC packs and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Pay $18 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force: World Brothers and Earth Defense Force 5. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get ED-0: Zombie Uprising, SG/ZH: School Girl/Zombie Hunter, and ONECHANBARA ZⅡ: CHAOS. Pay $15 or more to also receive MAGLAM LORD and Omega Labyrinth Life. Pay $18 or more to also receive Onee Chanbara ORIGIN and Bullet Girls Phantasia. Pay $30 or more to also receive SAMURAI MAIDEN.
- Explosive Action Sale
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Streets of Rage [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Explosive Action Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition - $77.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Definitive Annoversary Edition - $64.99 (50% off)
Steam
- Sea of Stars - $26.24 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 + The Talos Principle - $18.88 (69% off)
- Lies of P - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.04 (43% off)
- Frontier Developments Publisher Sale
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin - $11.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $13.49 (70% off)
- Stranded: Alien Dawn - $17.49 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Frontier Developments Publisher Sale.
- Coffee Stain/Ghost Ship Publishing Sale
- Goat Simulator 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- SpellRogue [Steam Early Access] - $12.79 (20% off)
- More from the Coffee Stain/Ghost Ship Publishing Sale
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Steam Early Access] - $35.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/7)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/8)
- Hearts of Iron 4 - $9.99 (80% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.98 (63% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $14.99 (40% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $5.99 (70% off)
- SOMA - $4.49 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 5: The Elder Scrolls Online turns 10