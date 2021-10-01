Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands - Rich Lambert on game improvements & hybridization We spoke with the Creative Director at ZeniMax Online Studios to learn more about the latest content for ESO.

The Elder Scrolls Online has been one of the biggest players in the MMO space since its launch in 2014. In the years since its launch, developer ZeniMax Online Studios has continued to expand on the world with new locations, story, and other content for players to sink their teeth into. The Gates of Oblivion storyline has been unraveling over the last year and is set to come to a head in the upcoming Deadlands DLC. We got in touch with ZeniMax Online Studios to learn more about the content and what it means for ESO.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke sat down with Rich Lambert, the Creative Director at ZeniMax Online Studios to learn more about the latest content for The Elder Scrolls Online. During the interview, Lambert speaks to the development of the Deadlands DLC. With The Elder Scrolls Online going into its seventh year of content, Lambert shares that the team has become much more confident in their ability to present these stories and do them justice. He states that he’s most excited to see the reactions from fans.

The team at ZeniMax Online Studios partnered with metal band Trivium to create some brand new tunes for Deadlands. “A lot of the team [at ZeniMax Online Studios] are big fans of Trivium, so we’re always looking for ways to grow our reach and get new eyeballs on the game,” Lambert said. He also revealed that vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy is actually an avid player of ESO, so the pairing just made sense.

In the full interview, Rich Lambert goes deep into the Deadlands DLC and what it means not only for the Gates of Oblivion saga, but the ESO at large. The video can be viewed over on the GamerHub TV YouTube channel. For more exclusive developer interviews, be sure to subscribe there, as well as to the Shacknews channel.