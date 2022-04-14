Elder Scrolls Online lead on Tales of Tribute card mini-game & future of ESO Creative Director Rich Lambert recently sat down with us to talk about the Tales of Tribute coming to the High Isles Chapter DLC, as well as what comes next.

Elder Scrolls Online is coming up on its next big expansion. The High Isles Chapter DLC will introduce players to all sorts of content, including the Tales of Tribute card game. This mini-game included in the DLC will be a side adventure as players take part in a card-collecting campaign and play against various characters in PVP and PVE settings. We recently got to sit down and talk with Elder Scrolls Online creative director Rich Lambert and talk about what went into building the card game and what comes next for ESO content.

The High Isles Chapter DLC is a pretty big new expansion for ESO. It will offer the all-new High Isle and Amenos zones to explore. This DLC also continues the Legacy of the Bretons storyline. However, an interesting twist is the Tales of Tribute card game coming alongside all of this other content. In our interview, Lambert goes into deeper details on the cards and rules of Tales of Tribute, how the mini-game was designed and fit into the new content, as well as how players will progress with the mini-game alongside the main content of the expansion.

In addition to talking in-depth about the Tales of Tribute card game, Lambert spoke a little bit to the future of Elder Scrolls Online. Currently, the big deal is getting the High Isle Chapter DLC out the door. It’s the second part of the long-term Legacy of the Bretons storyline, which Bethesda is carrying out through the rest of 2022. High Isle is set to launch in June 2022 according to Bethesda’s release schedule and two more major expansions will come later in the year to finish out the Legacy of the Bretons content.

