Tetris Effect Original Soundtrack finally receives digital and vinyl release
To celebrate Tetris Effect's one-year anniversary, Enhance and Limited Run Games have announced the release of the game's unforgettable soundtrack.
To celebrate Tetris Effect's one-year anniversary, Enhance and Limited Run Games have announced the release of the game's unforgettable soundtrack.
The virtual reality version of Tetris Effect still requires SteamVR to run, despite the title being an Epic exclusive.
It's time to celebrate, as Tetris Effect is now available for PC players on the Epic Games Store.
Tetris Effect is branching out beyond consoles and will come to PC next week as an Epic Games Store exclusive.
Vote for your favorite Tetris Effect level, which is a monumental task if you happen to love them all.
CTWC professionals like Koryan and Greentea share some tips and strategies to help you become the last Tetris 99 player standing.
If you haven't tried Tetris Effect yet, now's the time to jump in, with a demo and a sale going on.
Enhance, Inc. founder and industry veteran Tetsuya Mizuguchi will be on-site at the Game Developers Conference 2019 to discuss the making of Tetris Effect.
Tetris Effect takes the classic puzzler and turns it into an experience that PlayStation 4 owners absolutely need to own.
What is a video game mascot? A miserable little pile of secrets.