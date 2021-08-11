New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tetris Effect: Connected will drop onto Nintendo Switch this fall

The popular rhythm puzzler will arrive on Nintendo Switch this fall and brings along cross-platform multiplayer.

Chris Jarrard
1

Undoubtedly one of the highlights of today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase event, Tetris Effect: Connected is now officially confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch. After its impressive debut on PS4 back in 2018, Tetris Effect has slowly expanded onto new platforms and added tantalizing multiplayer modes. Now we have learned that the rhythm puzzler will drop for Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021, and will include cross-platform multiplayer.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

