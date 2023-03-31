Enhance unlocks secret 1984 & 1989 levels in Tetris Effect for limited time In celebration of the release of the Tetris film on Apple TV+, developer Enhance is unlocking the secret 1984 and 1989 levels in Tetris Effect: Connected.

The Tetris film directed by Jon S. Baird and starring Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers is out on Apple TV+ starting today, March 31. In celebration of the film’s release, developer Enhance announced on social media that it’s unlocking the secret 1984 and 1989 levels in Tetris Effect: Connected for a limited time. The secret levels will be available to try out by everyone in Marathon, Mystery, and Quick Play Effect Modes. It’s noted that the levels won’t be available in Zone Marathon, however.

Still, it’s exciting to be able to have access to both of these secret levels immediately simply by jumping into Tetris Effect: Connected and one of its modes like Marathon or Mystery. With that being said, for those unfamiliar, you can unlock the secret 1989 level theme permanently by ranking up to level 50 in Tetris Effect: Connected.

To celebrate the release of the #Tetris movie, (streaming now on @AppleTV!) secret levels 1984 & 1989 are unlocked in Tetris Effect: Connected for a limited time. 🥳



Try them out in the Marathon, Mystery and Quick Play Effect Modes!https://t.co/1t4dy3WJcC@Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/Ae8AlZk39l — Enhance (@enhance_exp) March 31, 2023

As far as the 1984 level goes, you can unlock this in the game using either a controller or keyboard to input what essentially amounts to the Konami code. On the Tetris Effect title screen to unlock 1984 you’ll simply need to input the following: Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A (for platforms like Xbox), with the latter buttons switched to O and X on PlayStation.

If you’re wondering whether the 1984 and 1989 levels are worth the work of ranking up to level 50 for 1989, or inputting a code on the game’s title screen for 1984, again, you can test both of these secret levels out right now without needing to do anything extra. Simply jump into the game and navigate to the Marathon, Mystery, or Quick Play Effect Modes to experience these secret levels, and if you love them after you try them, you should have a better idea as to how to unlock them in a more permanent manner in the future.

For more on Tetris, be sure to check out some of our other coverage including our review of the Tetris film airing now on Apple TV+, and the news that Tetris: The Grand Master is finally getting a console release outside of Japan.