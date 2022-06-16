Tetris Effect: Connected to get Limited Run Games collector's edition Limited Run Games has partnered with Enhance Games to print physical copies of Tetris Effect: Connected, complete with collector's editions.

Limited Run Games has been partnering with some pretty great publishers and devs in the pursuit of producing excellent physical copies and collector’s editions of some of our favorite games. The group has brought everything from niche classics like the Bill & Ted games to the new TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge to collector’s hands, but this next one is for the Tetris fans. Limited Run Games has partnered with Enhance Games to put together collector’s editions of Tetris Effect: Connected and pre-orders are available now.

Limited Run Games announced its collaboration with Enhance Games for physical Tetris Effect: Connected editions via the Limited Run Games Twitter and website on June 16, 2022. Releasing physically for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, the Limited Run Games editions of Tetris Effect: Connected don’t have launch dates yet, but they will be available to pre-order on June 17, 2022 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. Moreover, it will come in both a regular physical edition and a spruced-up collector’s edition on all three platforms.

The Tetris Effect: Connected editions from Limited Run Games will come in Switch, PS4, and Xbox versions.

Limited Run Games’ Tetris Effect: Connected collector’s editions will come with a number of perks, including enamel pins, postcards of scenery from the game, and a physical soundtrack. However, the box will also be special. The collector’s edition boxes will be tetromino shaped and different based on the platform version you buy. It’s a cool way to differentiate between the different Tetris Effect: Connected collector’s editions.

We’ve had a lot of Limited Run Games love this last couple weeks, including having them on board for a special Shacknews E6 edition of Retail Therapy. The group is also putting out excellent special edition physical copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Stay tuned for more details on the Tetris Effect: Connected Limited Run Games physical editions, such as concrete release dates, right here at Shacknews.