Shacknews E6 2022: Retail Therapy with Limited Run Games: Retro Gaming special

Check out this special episode of Retail Therapy as we're joined by Limited Run Games to talk about retro gaming!
Sam Chandler
1

We’ve got an extra special Retail Therapy today as part of the Shacknews E6 2022 livestream. This episode, the Shacknews staff will be joined by Limited Run Games CEO Josh Fairhurst and COO Douglas Bogart to discuss all things retro gaming. We’ll be taking a look at our own personal collections, so be sure to tune in to the livestream below so you don’t miss the fun.

The Shacknews E6 2022 episode of Retail Therapy with Limited Run Games is going to kick off at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on June 16, 2022 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can watch the entire stream below. For those that miss the stream or can’t tune in due to time zone woes, we’ll have a VOD of the entire show for your viewing pleasure later on.

If you’re just getting caught up and you’re wondering what Retail Therapy is all about, let me give you the Spark Notes. This special show began back in March 2022 and focuses on topics that bring us a bit of joy, specifically, things like trading card games, collectibles, and other bits and pieces. As you know, a bit of retail therapy can go a long way to cure your blues.

For today’s episode, the team at Shacknews got to sit down with Douglas Bogart COO of Limited Run Games, and Josh Fairhurst CEO of Limited Run Games. This episode will focus entirely on retro gaming, where the hosts – and the guests – talk about their own personal collections. I don’t know about you, but I’m extremely interested to know what the Limited Run Games folks have in their private stashes.

You can find out more about Limited Run Games over on the official site. There’s also more Retail Therapy for you to sink your teeth into. Just because this article is over doesn’t mean the fun stops, there’s still plenty of Shacknews E6 2022 content to consume so stay tuned for more.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

