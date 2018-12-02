Tekken World Tour Finals 2019: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch
The 20 best Tekken 7 players in the world compete this weekend in Bangkok, Thailand. Here's everything you need to know about the Tekken World Tour Finals for 2019.
The 20 best Tekken 7 players in the world compete this weekend in Bangkok, Thailand. Here's everything you need to know about the Tekken World Tour Finals for 2019.
Tekken 7 at Combo Breaker took a big turn, as an Anakin victory was not meant to be following an epic comeback from Jae Min 'Knee' Bae.
The Tekken World Tour is set to begin its third season and Shacknews has the full schedule and winners list for reference.
Tekken World Tour 2019 is coming, with a partnership between Bandai Namco and Twitch, the tournament's official streaming platform.
Rangchu brought a character largely considered among the lower-tier of Tekken 7 characters and knocked off defending champion Qudans to win the 2018 Tekken World Championship in Amsterdam.
The first Tekken 7 tournament of the new season is in the books. Tekken legend Knee bops anyone wearing an Echo Fox jersey to win at this year's Final Round.
The Tekken World Tour is back for another year and the fun begins at this year's Final Round.
South Korea's Qudans can call himself the best in the Tekken world, following an outstanding performance and some miraculous comebacks.
Now participants can join in from around the world in regionals starting this week.
Twitch and Bandai Namco team up for streaming events for the upcoming fighting game.