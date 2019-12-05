Tekken World Tour Finals 2019: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch The 20 best Tekken 7 players in the world compete this weekend in Bangkok, Thailand. Here's everything you need to know about the Tekken World Tour Finals for 2019.

The biggest weekend of the competitive Tekken 7 season has arrived. The 2019 Tekken World Championship marks the end of this year's Tekken World Tour and is set to crown a new world champion. The biggest names in competitive Tekken are all set to gather at the KBANK Siam Pic-Ganesha in Bangkok, Thailand, with only one set to walk away as the best Tekken 7 player in the world.

How much is the Tekken World Tour Finals 2019 prize pool?

The 2019 Tekken World Championship started with a base $100,000 prize pool, but has since grown to $250,000. Here's how the prize money is tentatively set to be distributed:

1st place - $50,000

2nd place - $35,000

3rd place - $25,000

4th place - $20,000

5th-6th place - $12,500

7th-8th place - $7,500

9th-12th place - $3,750

13th-16th place - $2,250

17th-20th place - $1,500

Tekken World Tour Finals 2019 schedule

The Tekken World Tour Finals will see the Top 20 Tekken 7 players face off, but only 19 have qualified. The weekend will begin with the Last Chance Qualifier on Saturday, where 256 entrants will compete for the final spot. The Last Chance Qualifier will be a double elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three, with the exception of the Winners Finals, Losers Finals, and Grand Finals, which will be best-of-five.

Among the players set to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier are Sang-hyun "JeonDDing" Jeon, Genki "Gen" Kumisaka, Takehiko "TAKE" Abe, Stephen "Speedkicks" Stafford, Jeannail "Cuddle Core" Carter, and 2017 World Champion/2018 runner-up Byung-moon "Qudans" Son. The pools and Top 32 bracket can be found on Smash.gg. The Last Chance Qualifier begins Friday, December 6 at 9PM PT.

The Last Chance Qualifier winner will join the rest of the Top 19 on Sunday. They will compete in four groups of five players, with the top two players from each group advancing to an eight-player double elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three, with the exception of the Winners Finals, Losers Finals, and Grand Finals, which will be best-of-five.

Here are the Top 19 players on the Tekken World Tour leaderboard, who have all advanced to Sunday:

Knee (Jae Min Bae)

Anakin (Hoa Luu)

LowHigh (Sun-woong Yoon)

JDCR (Hyunjin Kim)

Chikurin (Yuta Take)

Arslan Ash

Kkokkoma (Mu-jong Kim)

Super Akouma (Vincent Homan)

Awais Honey (Awais Parvez)

Ulsan (Soo-hoon Lim)

Double (Shoji Takakubo)

Chanel (Seong-ho Kang)

Rangchu (Hyunho Jung)

Abel Del Maestro (Abel Segovia)

JimmyJTran (Jimmy Tran)

Nobi (Daichi Nakayama)

Noroma (Takumi Hamasaki)

Shadow 20z (Marquis Jordan)

Saint (Jinwoo Choi)

The 2019 Tekken World Tour Finals begins on Saturday, December 7 at 8PM PT. All of this weekend's action can be viewed on the Tekken Twitch channel.

How to watch the Tekken World Tour Finals 2019 VODs

Bandai Namco will regularly update the Bandai Namco Fight Channel on YouTube with full matches that can be viewed on demand.