Tekken World Tour Finals 2022: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch Here's everything you need to know about the epic conclusion to the competitive Tekken season and possibly the final esports season for Tekken 7.

Tekken 7 is rapidly approaching the end of the road. The Tekken World Tour Finals 2022 will not only mark the end of the competitive Tekken season, but it is also likely to be the final esports year for Bandai Namco's long-running fighting game. The remaining competitors have traveled to the Netherlands, where they will face off in Theater Amsterdam for the right to be called Tekken World Champion. Shacknews is here with everything you need to know before all the action begins.

Tekken World Tour Finals 2022 prize pool

The Tekken World Tour Finals 2022 will feature 24 players competing for a prize pool of $100,000 USD. Here is how the prize money will be distributed:

1st place - $50,000

2nd place - $13,000

3rd place - $6,000

4th place - $4,000

5th-6th place - $3,000

7th-8th place - $2,500

9th-12th place - $2,000

13th-16th place - $1,000

17th-24th place - $500

Tekken World Tour Finals 2022 schedule

There are currently 21 entrants in the Tekken World Tour Finals 2022, but the final three will look to enter through the Last Chance Qualifier. That will take place on Saturday, February 4, starting at 12:30 a.m. PT/3:30 a.m. ET. There are 352 players entered. Those interested in finding those brackets can head over to Challonge.

We're happy to announce that the bracket for the #TWT2022 LCQ is live. https://t.co/U1qSKAddft



Get a peek at your opponent and start preparing for victory.



Don't forget, the top 3 players will secure a spot in the Finals! pic.twitter.com/VnKQnb16X4 — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) January 31, 2023

The final day of the Tekken World Finals 2022 will be contested on Sunday, February 5 at 12:15 a.m. PT/3:15 a.m. ET.

How to watch the Tekken World Tour Finals 2022

The Tekken World Finals 2022 can be seen in its entirety on the Tekken Twitch channel or in the embed above.

Tekken 8 announcement?

Ah, here's why some of the casual Tekken players may want to watch this weekend with a vested interest. Tekken 8 was revealed in September and is looking like it's pretty far in development. The most recent trailer came during The Game Awards, which is helpfully embedded above.

A grand occasion like the Tekken World Tour Finals would certainly be an ideal spot to debut either a new Tekken 8 trailer, some new characters, or even a release window. There's no guarantee that anything's being shown and, in fact, Bandai Namco has made no indication that anything should be expected. Still, it doesn't hurt to be on the lookout for anything. We'll be back here at Shacknews if anything gets revealed.

How to watch the Tekken World Tour Finals 2022 VODs

Bandai Namco will update the Bandai Namco Esports YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.