Tekken 8 officially revealed in development for PS5 After a short tease at EVO 2022, we got a full reveal of Tekken 8 during the September PlayStation State of Play.

It’s finally happening. Bandai Namco is prepping the next main chapter in the Tekken series. We knew something was coming as of EVO 2022 when a teaser featuring Kazuya Mishima told us to get ready, but now we have official confirmation. Tekken 8 is in development for the PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and we got our first look at its explosive gameplay during the latest PlayStation State of Play.

Bandai Namco gave us the first official look at Tekken 8 during the PlayStation State of Play on September 13, 2022. The game is currently confirmed to be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5, though no release window has currently been given at this time. Nonetheless, we got a hard-hitting look at a fight between series mainstays Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. We even got the famed volcano they like regularly throwing each other into as a battleground.

While this is the first big reveal of Tekken 8, we got our first teaser back in EVO 2022. It was there that Bandai Namco revealed a new game was in development shortly after the announcement of another balance patch for Tekken 7. This, however, was a big new look and an impressive one at that. Moreover, it has been revealed that Tekken 8 will be launching on PC via Steam and Xbox Series X/S as well. It will be interesting to see if Bandai Namco follows Street Fighter 6, making the game cross-play and building rollback netcode from the ground up for it.

There are so many unanswered questions for Tekken 8, but with no release window set yet, we also likely have plenty of time to learn more. Stay tuned for more details as we continue to watch for more updates and reveals leading into next year.