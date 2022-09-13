Watch the PlayStation State of Play September 13 livestream here A PlayStation State of Play livestream is happening today and you can watch it right here.

It’s a big day for video game livestreams as PlayStation is set to host another State of Play. Today’s stream will only last 20 minutes, but it will be full of reveals, announcements, and fresh news from PlayStation’s Japanese partners and developers from around the world. Tune in to the livestream below.

The PlayStation State of Play is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on September 13, 2022. The duration of the livestream is set at about 20 minutes, meaning it will only be a brief show. However, though brief, it will likely feel jam-packed as it will cover 10 games coming to PS4, PS5, and PS VR2.

The official PlayStation blog notes that with Tokyo Game Show arriving, it’s the ideal time to celebrate its Japanese partners. Though, the livestream isn’t limited to developers from one region, as the show will also include “surprises from developers all around the world.”

As for what games viewers can expect, it’s anyone’s guess at this point. One of the biggest releases coming this year is God of War Ragnarok and, given it’s coming out in November, now might be a great time to release another trailer. Viewers might also hear more about Valkyrie Elysium. This title is releasing on September 29 and is developed by Square Enix. Take a look at the 2022 video game release date calendar to see what else is releasing this year.

After the PlayStation State of Play livestream has concluded, be sure to check out the Shacknews PlayStation page for our coverage of the event. We’ll have all the announcements and reveals for you to read, in the event you missed a nugget of news.