Tekken 7 balance update coming next week; new game teased Tekken 7 is receiving a major balance update next week, but there looks to be something even bigger on the way.

Sunday featured another Top 8 filled with "Good Ass Tekken," but there was still some business to be done following the Tekken 7 Grand Finals at EVO 2022. Some fans were expecting the next Tekken title to be announced, but there is still more Tekken 7 yet to be played, as evidenced by a new announcement of an incoming balance update. However, there appears to be just a little bit more in the works.

Tekken 7 will have a major balance update rolling out on Wednesday, August 17. Look for major adjustments to roll out across the board to all characters. That doesn't just mean stat adjustments, but unspecified "new tactics" also appear to be on the way. More information on what the balance patch will include will be revealed prior to its deployment.

In addition to the balance patch, a date and venue for the Tekken World Tour 2022 Global Finals has been revealed. The finals for the competitive Tekken season will be held in Amsterdam on February 4-5, 2023. However, the Tekken Global Finals will likely have more than just the end of the competitive Tekken season.

Sunday's trailer ended with an image of Kazuya with the tease that the next battle is on the horizon. No other information was given, but it's likely that fans will learn more at the Tekken World Tour 2022 Global Finals in February.

There's a lot of news coming down the pipe from EVO 2022. We'll continue to look out for anything breaking here at Shacknews. Keep it here for the latest updates.