Tekken 8 reveals Raven & Azucena at EVO 2023 Plus, the site and dates for the Tekken World Tour Finals 2023 have been revealed.

Sunday finals day for EVO 2023 continued with Tekken 8 Director Katsuhiro Harada taking the stage prior to the Tekken 7 Top 6. After revealing the site of the next Tekken World Tour finals, it was time to reveal Tekken 8's next characters: the returning Raven and the all-new Azucena.

Raven's ninja skills have gone beyond what players may have expected. He's now able to throw astral projections of himself at his opponent before rushing them down with his signature ninja abilities.

Meanwhile, Azucena is a totally different type of fighter. Powered by a whole lot of caffeine, she can effortly dodge incoming blows before hitting her opponents with her dazzling array of kicks and holds. She doesn't have super speed, but as an avid consumer of coffee, think of her as something closer to Futurama's Fry after drinking 100 cups of coffee.

There's no release date for Tekken 8 just yet, but expect to learn more in the months ahead. Specifically, be on the lookout for the Tekken World Tour Finals 2023, which are scheduled for January 13-14, 2024 in New Orleans, LA. We'll continue to watch EVO 2023 throughout this Sunday's finals day. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest announcements. Plus, don't forget to check out our full list of winners, trailers, and announcements from the entire weekend.