DreamHack Dallas partners with Esports World Cup for $50,000 Tekken 8 prize pool Winning players will also qualify for the Esports World Cup in Riyadh this coming summer.

DreamHack Dallas is set to hit the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center at the beginning of June, and the Tekken 8 competition that will be hosted there just got quite a bit spicier. DreamHack has partnered with the Esports World Cup and will be hosting a Tekken 8 qualifier with a $50,000 prize pool at DreamHack Dallas. Winners will not only grab a piece of that prize, but qualify to take part in the Esports World Cup main event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this coming summer 2024.

The DreamHack and Esports World Cup organizers announced the details of the Tekken 8 qualifier in a post on X (formerly Twitter). With DreamHack Dallas running from May 31 to June 2, 2024, there will be several fighting game competitions (and other esports such Overwatch 2), but the Tekken 8 competition will be particularly high stakes. Not only is DreamHack Dallas’s prize pool for the game going to be a cool $50,000 USD, but it will also be a qualifier for the Esports World Cup. The top 4 players will also split an additional $2,000 on behalf of the Tekken World Tour, for which DreamHack Dallas is a stop.

DreamHack Dallas 2024 and DreamHack Summer 2024 will be qualifying events for the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this summer 2024.

Source: Esports World Cup

Being a qualifier for the Esports World Cup means that winning players will also qualify for the marquee competition this coming summer. Players that manage to make it to the end of the competition will be qualified to head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the main event. Several games have already been listed, including Starcraft 2, PUBG, Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and more. Several of them have prize pools of over $1 million established already. A prize pool has not been set for Tekken 8 at the event, but it is likely to be a fruitful competition for those who qualify.

With DreamHack Dallas serving as a stepping stone to greater things this summer, Tekken players and fans should keep their eyes on it and register now if they want to compete. Stay tuned for more FGC and esports news as it happens, right here at Shacknews.