Tekken World Tour 2023 event schedule revealed Bandai Namco has revealed the dates and locations for its Master and Challengers Tekken World Tour 2023 events.

The Tekken World Tour will return once again this year, as the final outing for Tekken 7 before its replaced by the upcoming Tekken 8. While we already knew that Tekken World Tour 2023 was going to happen, that was about the extent of the details available. Now, Bandai Namco has pulled back the curtain, releasing the schedule for Tekken World Tour 2023.

Bandai Namco shared the schedule for the Tekken World Tour 2023 Master and Challengers events on the event’s website today. Master events are the Tekken World Tour’s large-scale events, and will take place over the course of the year at various major events. Here are the dates and locations for all of the Tekken World Tour 2023 Master events:



Evo Japan 2023: March 31 to April 2 (Tokyo)

The MIXUP 2023 – Round 5: April 22-23 (Lyon)

Punishment 2: May 6 (La Paz)

Combo Breaker: May 26-28 (Chicago)

Battle Arena Melbourne 13: June 9-11 (Melbourne)

CEO 2023: June 23-25 (Daytona Beach, Florida)

FIGHTERS SHOWDOWN 2023: July 22-23 (Delhi)

Evo 2023 – MASTER+ Event: August 4-6 (Las Vegas)

VS Fighting XI: August 18-20 (Birmingham, UK)

Bandai Namco describes Challenger Events as “regional tournaments organized by the player community.” Similar to Master Events, Challengers Events will take place throughout the year at various FGC events. Here is where and when Tekken World Tour 2023’s Challenger Events are going down:



Paradise Game Battle: May 20-21 (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)

Slash N Dash Emirates Showdown: June 3-4 (Dubai)

Headstomper 2023: June 9-11 (Malmo, Sweden)

FV Major 2023: July 1-2 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Brussels Challenge Major Edition 2023: July 14-16 (Brussels, Belgium)

While each Tekken World Tour is one of the year's largest FCG events, this will likely have an increased amount of hype surrounding it. It will be the swansong for Tekken 7, before Tekken 8 launches and presumably takes its place in 2024.