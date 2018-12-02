Tekken 7 DLC #13 will let you make your own Harada
In addition to adding some new Practice Mode features, Tekken 7's DLC #13 is going to add a new costume set allowing players to make their own versions of producer Katsuhiro Harada.
Tekken 7 has launched its Season 3 DLC and Shacknews is here to ask producer Michael Murray about the game's two newest characters and how esports helped prolong Tekken's DLC pipeline longer than expected.
Tekken 7 launches its Season Pass 3 with Zafina, who makes her return from Tekken Tag Tournament 2.
While there was indeed some "good ass Tekken" played, it doesn't mean Snake is coming to the game, sadly.
Tekken 7 is ready to launch a third season of DLC, starting off with Tekken 6's Zafina and an all-new character named Leroy Smith.
Tekken 7 at Combo Breaker took a big turn, as an Anakin victory was not meant to be following an epic comeback from Jae Min 'Knee' Bae.
The Tekken World Tour is set to begin its third season and Shacknews has the full schedule and winners list for reference.
Tekken World Tour 2019 is coming, with a partnership between Bandai Namco and Twitch, the tournament's official streaming platform.
The Walking Dead's Negan is finally debuting on the Tekken 7 roster and he'll be here in just two short weeks.
Rangchu brought a character largely considered among the lower-tier of Tekken 7 characters and knocked off defending champion Qudans to win the 2018 Tekken World Championship in Amsterdam.