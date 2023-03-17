Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tekken Pro Chikurin discusses Tekken 8 and reflects on the Tekken World Tour

Coming off the Tekken World Tour Finals, Chikurin talks to Shacknews about what's next and what he hopes to see from Tekken 8.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The competetive Tekken 7 season came to an exciting end with the Tekken World Tour Finals. It was a fitting way to send out Bandai Namco's long-running fighting game, as the publisher makes way for the anticipated next chapter in the series. However, before bidding a formal farewell to the tour ourselves, we recently spoke with Yuta "Chikurin" Take.

Chikurin talks about his esports career, his climb up the ranks picking up characters like Geese Howard, and his reflections of the Tekken World Tour as a whole. He also shares his excitement for the upcoming Tekken 8, which has been revealing characters regularly throughout the past few weeks. Chikurin talks about fighters he hopes to see, while also sharing his thoughts on who has already been unveiled.

Tekken 8 is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S and is expected to begin a closed alpha following EVO Japan 2023. For more interviews like this, be sure to visit Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

