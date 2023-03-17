Tekken Pro Chikurin discusses Tekken 8 and reflects on the Tekken World Tour Coming off the Tekken World Tour Finals, Chikurin talks to Shacknews about what's next and what he hopes to see from Tekken 8.

The competetive Tekken 7 season came to an exciting end with the Tekken World Tour Finals. It was a fitting way to send out Bandai Namco's long-running fighting game, as the publisher makes way for the anticipated next chapter in the series. However, before bidding a formal farewell to the tour ourselves, we recently spoke with Yuta "Chikurin" Take.

Chikurin talks about his esports career, his climb up the ranks picking up characters like Geese Howard, and his reflections of the Tekken World Tour as a whole. He also shares his excitement for the upcoming Tekken 8, which has been revealing characters regularly throughout the past few weeks. Chikurin talks about fighters he hopes to see, while also sharing his thoughts on who has already been unveiled.

Tekken 8 is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S and is expected to begin a closed alpha following EVO Japan 2023.