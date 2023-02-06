Tekken 8 to begin Closed Alpha Tests starting with EVO Japan 2023 As Bandai Namco preps the next chapter of its popular fighting franchise, it looks like fans will soon get their chances at playtesting the game at events worldwide.

It was a good weekend for Tekken fans. The Tekken World Tour Finals 2022 put on a spectacular conclusion to the tournament series, but we also got lots of further reveals for Tekken 8. One said reveal was the announcement of upcoming Closed Alpha Tests for the game. Players will be able to try their hand at Tekken 8 for the first time in extremely limited capacity at upcoming events worldwide, beginning with EVO Japan 2023.

Bandai Namco and series director Katsuhiro Harada shared a wealth of details on Tekken 8 and its upcoming Closed Alpha Tests over the weekend, including a breakdown of new combat systems in the game. However, alongside the breakdown, we also got a handful of details about some of the first testing for Tekken 8 coming up, as spotted by the Fighting-Games Daily Twitter. Reportedly, Closed Alpha Testing will be rolling out in “on site tests” at events around the world this year.

“Closed alpha test will be conducted in selected locations around the world to gather feedbacks of the battle system in Tekken 8,” the announcement reads.

According to details from Bandai Namco, Closed Alpha Tests for Tekken 8 will begin at EVO Japan 2023 and continue through other events throughout the year.

Source: Fighting-Games Daily

The first event to feature the Tekken 8 Closed Alpha Test will be EVO Japan 2023. Further events and test opportunities will be revealed later this year. In order to participate, players will need to register for Tekken at the events, as well as signing up on a special website to be opened at a later date.

Much like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8 is receiving some very interested changes to its battle mechanics, including a rework of the Rage system and new mechanics like the Heat system, which allows for new defensive and offensive options. So these upcoming Alpha Tests should be illuminating experiences on the state of the upcoming game. As we await further details on how Tekken 8 Closed Alpha Tests are rolling out, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further events, dates, and sign-up details.