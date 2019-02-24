Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM is teasing something coming 'Soon' on its website
ZA/UM's website isn't telling us much other than the Disco Elysium studio has something big up its sleeve soon, conveniently ahead of The Game Awards 2020.
ZA/UM's website isn't telling us much other than the Disco Elysium studio has something big up its sleeve soon, conveniently ahead of The Game Awards 2020.
Those sneaky folks at Epic Games tweeted out a teaser this morning that has fans speculating about the theme for the next season of Fortnite. It appears that a pirate-themed treasure hunt is coming next week!
This could be a new addition to Celeste or something else entirely. We'll have to wait and see.
Samurai Spirits will awaken next year.
Last call! Let Bungie top you off ahead of this Friday's worldwide reveal of Destiny 2.