2K Sports releases WWE 2K22 teaser during Wrestlemania Visual Concepts is bringing squared circle action back this year after a vacation in 2020.

If you managed to weather the storm and sit through all ten hours of Wrestlemania, you may have spotted a new teaser from 2K Games and Visual Concepts for the return of the WWE 2K franchise. The short video spot premiered during this weekend’s Wrestlemania celebration in Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium.

2K Sports provided a short teaser video that spent most of its runtime spinning the camera around wrestling veteran Rey Mysterio Jr. Towards the end of the clip, a small snippet of what was reportedly in-engine footage of cyber Mysterio delivering his 619 finisher to Cesaro.

It is hard to reach any conclusions on what was shown in the clip due to its brevity. The in-engine portion of the teaser didn’t seem radically different from what the series has looked like in recent years. The tagline “It hits different” was splashed at the end of the teaser. The team at Visual Concepts likely wants fans to know that this new version of the game will be different from WWE 2K20, which infamously launched in very poor shape.

2K20 became the butt of many social media jokes depicting its bugs and glitches. It received poor critical and fan reception, leading publisher Take-Two to pull a potential WWE 2K21 off last year’s release calendar.

