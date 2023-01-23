Sega appears to tease new Cosmic Smash game A new website and social media channels for 'C-Smash VRS' were shared earlier today, seemingly teasing a new Cosmic Smash title.

Sega is seemingly teasing a new Cosmic Smash game as hinted at by the launching of a website earlier today, Csmashvrs.com, along with social media channels for “C-Smash VRS” on platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. In addition, the C-Smash VRS social media channels shared a cryptic post that reads, “Eye c sth forming.”

On the teaser website as well, there’s a mysterious 21-day countdown timer ending on February 13 at 8:00 a.m. (PT), 11:00 a.m. (ET). Given the inclusion of “VRS” in the title, the latest Cosmic Smash entry is one that could very well be in development for VR platforms. This is further emphasized by British studio Wolf & Wood known for VR titles like The Last Worker retweeting the teaser, as noticed by outlets like VGC.

Not only did Wolf & Wood studio retweet the teaser along with several members of its staff, but so too did Ken Ishii, a Japanese DJ who contributed work to titles like Sega’s 2001 hit, Rez. Like Rez, Cosmic Smash released back in 2001; it came first to arcades via the Sega NAOMI before later being ported to Sega Dreamcast back in 2001.

For those unfamiliar, Cosmic Smash was a single-player arcade title that blended the gameplay of brick-breaking staples like Breakout with elements of squash. Given the upcoming release of titles like Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected to PlayStation VR2, it’s possible Cosmic Smash could follow either with a PS VR2 release, or release to other VR platforms.

Given the countdown timer, we’ll undoubtedly learn more about the game and the platforms that it’s set to release on around February 13. Curiously, this is a week ahead of the launch of PS VR2 on February 22. While a Cosmic Smash title wasn’t included in the launch lineup for PS VR2 shared by Sony last week, that doesn’t mean the game won’t see a PS VR2 release altogether.

For more on a possible Cosmic Smash title for VR platforms, be sure to check back as we’ll update this once Sega officially reveals details about the new project likely around the time the countdown timer ends on February 13. Until then, we’d love to hear your thoughts in Chatty. Do you think this points to a new Cosmic Smash game? And if it’s targeting VR platforms, do you think it’ll see a release on PS VR2? Comment below and let us know!