Sony shares full PlayStation VR2 launch lineup The launch lineup for Sony's PlayStation VR2 includes over 30 games, including 13 new titles.

Sony has officially shared the launch lineup for PlayStation VR2 which includes over 30 games, 13 of which are new titles. Previously, we knew about games like Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village coming to PS VR2. Now, we have confirmation of things like a “free PS VR2 update for Gran Turismo 7” which Sony notes as being “on track for launch day.” In addition, several must-play indie games are seeing releases on the platform as well.

For example, the critically acclaimed Before Your Eyes from Goodbye World Games will be available on PS VR2 at launch as well as titles like Song in the Smoke: Rekindled, Thumper, and The Last Clockwinder. Other must-play titles that’ll be available on PS VR2 at launch include Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite from the brilliant Tetsuya Mizuguchi.

Wondering what the full lineup looks like? Below, you’ll find the complete launch list of games as provided by Sony on the PS Blog.

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

All in all, the launch lineup for PS VR2 looks extremely solid with AAA offerings such as Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Call of the Mountain, along with indie gems like Before Your Eyes and Thumper, mixed in with visual masterpieces like Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite.

If the launch lineup has sold you on purchasing PlayStation VR2 pre-orders are open now with the base version available for $549 and a bundle that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain available for $599. PlayStation VR2 remains on track to release on February 22, 2023.

