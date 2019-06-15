Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new gameplay trailer, coming to Game Pass
Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PC, Xbox, and Game Pass on launch day.
Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PC, Xbox, and Game Pass on launch day.
A new land is suffering a curse and it's up to new hero Hornet to find out what's happening. Shacknews goes hands-on with Hollow Knight: Silksong at E3 2019.
Pick up the Hollow Knight Collector's Edition and score a host of bonus goodies based on Team Cherry's popular Metroidvania release.
Hollow Knight: Silksong can't arrive soon enough and the Team Cherry crew breaks down a plethora of new things to expect in the sequel.
A project originally planned as Hollow Knight DLC has evolved into the full-scale sequel: Silksong.
Hollow Knight's latest DLC installment drops just in time for Valentine's Day.
Now even more players get a chance to experience the game!
The third and final Hollow Knight expansion looks to take the masochistic platformer out with a bang.
Shacknews caught up with Team Cherry, developer of Hollow Knight, to talk about the game and indie development.