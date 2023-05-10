Hollow Knight: Silksong delayed out of first half of 2023 Team Cherry marketing and publishing lead Matthew Griffin said the scope of Silksong has grown huge and the team will share more details closer to launch.

Some news is better than no news, right? Many fans of Hollow Knight have been awaiting just a crumb of details about when we can expect the much-anticipated sequel, Silksong. Fortunately, we finally got a little bit of detail on the matter. Unfortunately, it was a delay as Team Cherry continues to work on the game. Hollow Knight: Silksong has been delayed out of an intended release in the first half of 2023 and the studio will share more details as it gets closer to completion.

Team Cherry marketing and publishing lead Matthew Griffin was the one to share word of this Hollow Knight: Silksong delay via his personal Twitter. According to Griffin, the scope of Silksong has grown well beyond what the team expected when they began. With that in mind, Team Cherry is pushing the release of the game back to make sure it’s everything fans want the sequel to Hollow Knight to be.

Source: Twitter

“We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing,” Griffin wrote. “We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect more details from us once we get closer to release.”

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been development at least since 2019. Initially, work on the game began as DLC, but as the scope grew, Team Cherry eventually announced it would be its own standalone game. Since then, the game has gone from previews and full reveals to radio silence throughout the years as Team Cherry has worked on it. The last time we heard word of Silksong was when it appeared on the Xbox & Bethesda 2022 Games Showcase, where it was confirmed the game would be a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass.

Nonetheless, it looks like we’ll be waiting just a bit further for Hollow Knight: Silksong. Team Cherry and Griffin seem to imply it’s still on track for a 2023 release, but perhaps not before July. Stay tuned as we follow for further details on Silksong when they drop.