Indie devs launch Go Play Inside Steam bundle featuring Dead Cells, Celeste, & more
A number of indie developers including Motion Twin and Evil Empire are giving players huge discounts on a number of games on Steam in the new Go Play Inside bundle.
Everyone has had a bad or memorable moving experience and SMG Studio talks to Shacknews about how those experiences helped lead to the creation of Moving Out.
What happens when too many cooks come together a second time? It's more chaotic cookery, as Shacknews tries Overcooked 2 at San Diego Comic-Con.
It won't be long before Switch players can jump into the colorful and expansive adventure title.
Prepare to escape... AGAIN!
Curious to see what Yooka-Laylee's Toybox is all about? Watch our video and be curious no more!
Bethany Aston from Team 17 stopped by Shacknews' E3 Booth to show us Worms WMD gameplay and talk about the game with Andrew.
Phil Duncan & Bethany Aston from Team 17 stopped by Shacknews' E3 Booth to show us Overcooked gameplay and talk about the game with Andrew.
Steve Mayles & Grant Kirkhope from Team 17 stopped by Shacknews' E3 Booth to show us Yooka-Laylee gameplay and talk about the game with Andrew.
Playtonic Games has announced Yooka-Laylee has been delayed, but at least we have a brand-new trailer to gawk at.