Ship of Fools dev on the benefits of working with Unity

Yannick Van Der Loo from Fika Productions talks about the upside to building a game with Unity.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Contrary to what you might read on social media, making a video game is a difficult task. Making a good video game is even harder, but there are some tools to ease the process. At GDC 2023, Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke spoke to Yannick Van Der Loo from Fika Productions about the studio’s co-op roguelite, Ship of Fools. Van Der Loo talked about some of the benefits of working with Unity and how it helped their small studio. Please take a look.

Ship of Fools looks like an absolute delight, and for those that agree the game is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The game has very positive reviews on Steam and comes at a more manageable price than most AAA entries.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

