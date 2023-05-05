Ship of Fools dev on the benefits of working with Unity Yannick Van Der Loo from Fika Productions talks about the upside to building a game with Unity.

Contrary to what you might read on social media, making a video game is a difficult task. Making a good video game is even harder, but there are some tools to ease the process. At GDC 2023, Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke spoke to Yannick Van Der Loo from Fika Productions about the studio’s co-op roguelite, Ship of Fools. Van Der Loo talked about some of the benefits of working with Unity and how it helped their small studio. Please take a look.

Ship of Fools looks like an absolute delight, and for those that agree the game is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The game has very positive reviews on Steam and comes at a more manageable price than most AAA entries.

