Rockstar Vice President and longtime lead writer Dan Houser is preparing to leave Rockstar Games and Take Two Interactive in March 2020.
Ryan Brant, founder of Take-Two interactive and an important figure in the history of Rockstar Games, passed away earlier this week.
Sony could be gunning to acquire Take Two Interactive, and rumors say the company is curently engaged in "advanced board level discussions."
Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford finds himself in a couple of lawsuits with the company's former general counsel, and some of the allegations are shocking. Gearbox plans on defending their CEO in court, calling the claims "absurd."
Take-Two Interactive shares jumped on the news that the Van der Linde gang achieved entertainment's biggest opening weekend of all time.
2K Executive Vice President Greg Thomas took the stage at the Apple Special Event today to show off the latest from NBA 2K.
Here's when video game and tech companies will release their earnings reports for the third quarter of 2018.
Take-Two Interactive alleges that the programs have cost it at least $500,000 already.
Our CEO and resident financial analyst, Asif Khan, is initiating coverage on the best tech and gaming companies. Which stock will be a Super Mega Buy?
Publisher Take-Two Interactive glad-hands PC users, but won't commit on whether the anticipated sequel will come to the platform.