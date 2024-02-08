Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations It was a decent quarter for Take-Two Interactive, with the company coming out ahead of most analyst expectations.

As we continue to cruise through the latest season of company earnings results, Take-Two Interactive (stock symbol: TTWO) was one of the most recent on deck to report. It wrapped up its Q3 2024 this previous season and released the earnings results this week, which came out looking rather nice. The company appears to have come out ahead in both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analyst expectations.

Take-Two Interactive posted its Q3 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. For revenue, Take-Two Interactive posted a final number of $1.37 billion USD. That was just enough to come out ahead of the $1.3 billion that was expected by Wall Street analysts. Moreover, the final number for the non-GAAP EPS came out to $0.84 per share. That was also decently better than the Wall Street expectation, which was set at $0.72 per share, as well as the Earnings Whisper estimate, which was set at $0.77 per share.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock was down in after-hours trading following the release of its Q3 2024 earnings results.

While the elephant in the room at Take-Two Interactive has undeniably been the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 at its subsidiary Rockstar Games, the company still has quite a bit of short-term software to keep it going strong. 2K Sports titles like NBA 2K and the fast-approaching WWE 2K24 have garnered hype and attention while Firaxis Games is also working on its next big thing. Grand Theft Auto 6 may be a long ways off, but Take-Two has plenty of projects in the short term to keep it bolstered on the way there.

Even so, Take-Two Interactive most certainly needs to keep the hype alive and answer to fans begging for GTA6 to hit the shelves. We’ll see if the company can keep up with expectations. In the meantime, stay tuned as we continue to cover other companies reporting on their quarterly earnings results.