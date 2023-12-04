Grand Theft Auto 6 to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Take-Two Interactive made no mention of a GTA 6 PC release in the official press statement.

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles in 2025. However, the official press release made no mention of GTA 6 releasing on PC, nor on last-generation consoles.

On December 4, 2023, Rockstar Games unveiled Grand Theft Auto 6 in a reveal trailer that featured a rather catchy song. While everyone is still analysing every frame, Take-Two Interactive has put out a press statement that mentions release platforms, “Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025.” The press statement made no mention of a PC release alongside the console versions. At this point it time, it appears as though Grand Theft Auto 6 will only be on current-gen consoles in 2025. Presumably, there will be a PC release at a later date.

This matches what Rockstar Games has done in the past with its previous high-profile titles including Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA 5 originally released in September 2013 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and then arrived on PC in April 2015. Red Dead Redemption 2 hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018 and then PC in November 2019.

Based on this, players might expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to release on PC anywhere from one year to two years after its release on current-gen consoles. However, until Rockstar Games actually announces that it has plans to release on PC, this is all speculation.

For now, though, why not take a moment to check out the Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal trailer one more time? Be sure to keep it locked to our Grand Theft Auto 6 page as we bring you updates about the next entry in the GTA series between now and when it releases on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in 2025.