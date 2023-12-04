Watch the GTA 6 reveal trailer here Feast your eyes on the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

At long last, the time has finally come. Rockstar Games is ready to present the first trailer for GTA 6. The latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series has been a key point of discussion and speculation for essentially the past decade, and we’re just hours away from some concrete answers. If you’re prepared to see what Rockstar has been cooking up, you can watch the first trailer for GTA 6 right here.

The first trailer for GTA 6 is out now. It debuted on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel. You can also watch it using the video embedded in this article.

The trailer will give us our very first official look at Grand Theft Auto 6, presumably confirming the game’s setting, protagonist(s), and perhaps some minor story details. Fans have long speculated about what GTA 6 would be and when we’d finally hear about it, and Rockstar Games confirmed back in November that the first trailer for the next GTA game would premiere in early December.

Interestingly enough, the YouTube page for the trailer countdown reveals that the GTA 6 trailer will run for 91 seconds. With that in mind, you can set your expectations for how much content you can expect to see during the trailer. Once you’ve watched the first trailer for GTA 6, be sure to come back and sound off below with your thoughts!