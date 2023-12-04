New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Watch the GTA 6 reveal trailer here

Feast your eyes on the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Rockstar Games
1

At long last, the time has finally come. Rockstar Games is ready to present the first trailer for GTA 6. The latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series has been a key point of discussion and speculation for essentially the past decade, and we’re just hours away from some concrete answers. If you’re prepared to see what Rockstar has been cooking up, you can watch the first trailer for GTA 6 right here.

Watch the GTA 6 reveal trailer here

The first trailer for GTA 6 is out now. It debuted on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel. You can also watch it using the video embedded in this article.

The trailer will give us our very first official look at Grand Theft Auto 6, presumably confirming the game’s setting, protagonist(s), and perhaps some minor story details. Fans have long speculated about what GTA 6 would be and when we’d finally hear about it, and Rockstar Games confirmed back in November that the first trailer for the next GTA game would premiere in early December.

Interestingly enough, the YouTube page for the trailer countdown reveals that the GTA 6 trailer will run for 91 seconds. With that in mind, you can set your expectations for how much content you can expect to see during the trailer. Once you’ve watched the first trailer for GTA 6, be sure to come back and sound off below with your thoughts!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola