GTA 6 trailer coming in early December, Rockstar Games confirms Rockstar Games has announced the trailer for GTA 6 will arrive next month.

Grand Theft Auto 6, as fans are tentatively calling it, is undoubtedly the most anticipated upcoming video game amongst fans of the medium. With GTA 5 more than a decade old at this point, players have been hungry for details about where the series will go next, and that information will arrive soon. Rockstar Games has announced that it will release the first trailer for GTA 6 in early December.

Rockstar Games Co-founder and President Sam Houser shared an open letter to fans on social media this morning to confirm the news. His full statement can be read below.

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution. We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.

Source: Rockstar Games

The announcement comes just after Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported last night that the GTA 6 trailer was planned for an early December release. There are a couple interesting things to note here. One, The Game Awards’ December 7th date could certainly be considered “early December.” Could the GTA 6 reveal happen at Geoff Keighley’s annual winter event? It’s also worth pointing out that Rockstar has yet to officially call the game “Grand Theft Auto 6,” continuing to refer to it as “the next Grand Theft Auto game.”

We’ll be listening closely to hear if GTA 6 is mentioned during today’s Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call. You can expect to keep up with all of the GTA 6 news and reveals right here on Shacknews.